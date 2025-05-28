Kanye West's Outbursts Trigger Kim Kardashian's Security Overhaul: 'Her Kids Come First'

Kim Kardashian has increased security measures surrounding her four children amid a series of volatile social media posts from her ex-husband, Kanye West, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Kardashian, 44, whose children attend a private school in California, has responded to Ye's recent outbursts by tightening protocols during school runs. A source told The US Sun that armed security now escorts the children each morning, often accompanied by multiple nannies.

"She has three or four nannies come in SUVs driven by armed security most mornings," the source said. "The nannies sometimes stay to watch the kids play at drop-off and pickup."

While Kardashian reportedly wants to avoid drawing attention at the school, her main priority remains the safety and stability of her children. "Kim doesn't want a big fuss at the school, she wants the children to be as safe as possible, and she also has a crazy schedule," the source added.

Tensions With Ye Escalate as Custody Arrangement Persists

Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in November 2022. The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children — North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — though Kardashian has primary custody in practice.

Despite having access to the children, West has complained on social media about limited visitation. "I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM," West posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME."

A source close to Kardashian denied claims that she's restricting access, telling the Daily Mail last month, "Kanye can see the kids anytime he wants; there are no limitations, but Kim is very careful also to not put them in situations that are chaotic. Protecting her kids [comes] first and foremost."

Ye, who has been in Spain in recent weeks with his wife Bianca Censori, was last seen publicly with his children during a shopping trip in Japan back in January.

Kim Opens Up About Solo Parenting, New 'Manny'

Kardashian recently addressed her parenting struggles on an episode of The Kardashians, revealing she hired a male nanny — or "manny" — to help provide structure for her son, Saint.

Sources say the children are doing well despite the turbulence. "The children are thriving and have plenty of friends, especially North who has a big personality like her parents," one insider shared. "She's one of the ones that rules that school... People gravitate towards her and want to know what she's about."