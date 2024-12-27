7 Impressive Christmas Song Covers From These Talented Singers

Many singers come up with ways to celebrate Christmas, such as releasing special winter albums and singles. However, some upload special covers of classic Christmas carols.

Here are 7 impressive Christmas song covers!

'Santa Baby' by Laufey

Laufey's cover of "Santa Baby" deserves a spot on this list because of how the singer enticed listeners with a seductive yet playful cover containing her frosty vocals, delicate gestures, and classy demeanor.

'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by Jamie Miller

Jamie Miller gave all his best in covering the chart-topping "All I Want For Christmas is You" from Mariah Carey.

'Have Yourself A Merry Christmas' by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish serenaded her fans with a cover of "Have Yourself A Merry Christmas," which was brought to life by her soft and graceful vocals.

'Winter Wonderland' by Boyce Avenue

This amazing acoustic cover of "Winter Wonderland" from Boyce Avenue is not one to be missed!

'The Christmas Song' by Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims' sincerity was felt in this emotional cover of "The Christmas Song."

'Let It Snow' by Christina Perri

Christina Perri had everyone impressed for her cover of "Let It Snow."

'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' by Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé's voice is pretty much everywhere during Christmas, and his cover of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" further cements his status as everyone's favorite holiday pick.