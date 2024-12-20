Mariah Carey Is Predictably Awful at Wrapping Gifts: 'I Don't Want to Be Doing This'

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, but that doesn't mean she likes all aspects of it.

On Dec. 19, Carey took to her Instagram account to share a video of her wrapping presents. Sitting in front of her tree, she showcases her skills, or lack thereof. The Songbird Supreme attempted to wrap her earmuffs that had her initials embroidered on them with her official wrapping paper that she's now selling on Amazon.

"This is really, really not my thing," Carey told the camera.

"I don't want to be the one to have to do this. I'll buy the gifts, no problem," she added.

Carey confessed that she is "not good" when it comes to wrapping gifts for the festive season.

"I'm not good at it. Not because I think I'm above gift wrapping. No, I am not above gift wrapping!" she said.

Carey then attempted to cut the wrapping paper with a pair of scissors.

"This is my own freaking paper. Come on, you see this? I don't want to be doing this, and the scissors are huge. Who is doing this to me?" she shared.

After carefully aligning the creased gift wrap, she mentioned having tape ready to complete her project. However, as she reached for it, the tape stuck to her nails, derailing her progress.

Accepting defeat against the unruly wrapping paper, the singer embraced its rumpled charm and transformed it into a candy-inspired design.

"Candies that people have in their houses," she clarified.

Carey misplaced the already-made bow for the present and ended up having to make a new one for it.

"It's already made! See, that's how people get away with this," she said.

Carey made sure to clarify in the caption of the post that wrapping presents is not an easy task.

"Wrapping gifts is NOT as easy as it looks!! What gifts are you wrapping this year??" she added.

Carey recently wrapped her annual Christmas tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 17. However, the trek was not always an easy one and Carey was forced to cancel several shows on the journey after she came down with the flu.

"Newark and Belmont - I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she said in a post to her X account.

Newark and Belmont - I wish I had better news but unfortunately I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC 💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 13, 2024

Her cancelled shows came as the star celebrated her song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," reaching 2 billion streams on Spotify. The song has been given the honor of the most-streamed Christmas song of all time and has been certified 16x Platinum for sales of 16,000,000 units in the Untied States. The song was also inducted into the Library of Congress' Nation Recording Registry in 2023.