Joey Bada$$ Caught on Tape Fist Fighting at a Fashion Boutique

Joey Bada$$ has been involved in a brawl in a clothing store in New York City.

Video of the incident was posted by The Shade Room. In the clip, the rapper and a man in a gray hoodie appear to have a heated conversation while standing next to a wall of hats. However, the argument intensifies and Joey can be seen in the clip pointing and moving his arms.

The footage then cuts to the men in what appears to be the doorway of the store. The confrontation is clearly still in progress and it escalates to blows.

Joey and the other person get into a fight with Joey pulling the hood over the man's head and he can be seen throwing punches as employees of the business try to step in to stop the fight. It goes on to intensify and the fight moves to the ground before the footage cuts out.

The video posted to the account does not reveal the reason that the fight began or a motive behind it.

The shocking footage comes at a bad time for Joey. The rapper was just given a proclamation by the current New York City Mayor, Mayor Eric Adams, where he named Dec. 20 as Joey Bada$$ day. That same day, Joey joined the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development for another giveaway.

Joey is most known for his first two EPs, 1999 and Summer Knights. Both received critical acclaim. He has since branched off into acting, making his TV debut in the show Mr. Robot.