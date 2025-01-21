Joey Bada$$ Unleashes Scathing Bars Aimed at J. Cole and the West Coast in Latest Track 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Joey Bada$$ is catching flack for his various bars on his new song "Sorry Not Sorry."

The rapper does not shy away from a feud and appears to take shots at J. Cole with a reference to Cole's mixtape from 2024 called Might Delete Later.

"Might deletе later, I know d--n sure that Joey won't / F--k it, I want all thе smoke (Yeah), put my credit on the line / 'Cause n----s can't f--k with me, we talkin' 'bout it line for line," he says on the song.

Joey Bada$$ takes shots at J. Cole on his new song "Sorry Not Sorry" produced by Conductor Williams



pic.twitter.com/8KLq8dSD5q — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) January 20, 2025

The song appears to take shots at the West Coast as well.

"51 Hart Street, 193 Vernon Avenue / n---s with attitudes/Man, I'm bigging up my city, that's something I had to do f*ck it I want all the smoke / the audacity of this n----, haunted by the ghost of Biggie and Pac, I'm them combined," he raps on the song.

"Mad I'm bigging up my city that's what I had to do […] f*ck it I want all the smoke […] the audacity of this n****, haunted by the ghost of Biggie and Pac, I'm them combined"



— Joey Badass hits back at the West Coast on new song

pic.twitter.com/fg9ZASvd2r — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) January 20, 2025

This is not the first time that Joey has made a comment regarding the West Coast. He previously took aim at the region in the track "The Ruler's Back."

"Too much West Coast d--k lickin' / I'm hearing n----s throwin' rocks, really ain't s--t stickin' / 'Cause if we're talking bar for bar, really it's slim pickings," he says on the song.

What led Joey to take aim at J. Cole is not clear, however, it could be an ongoing reference to the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar since Cole's diss track "7 Minute Drill" is on the mixtape. On the song, Cole seemingly calls out Lamar, picking sides in the Lamar and Drake feud. However, the song would go on to be removed from streaming services.

According to NME, Cole would say that his words on "7 Minute Drill" are words that he regrets.

"I just dropped a new album right? I'm so proud of that project, except for one part. It's one part of that s--t that makes me feel like 'Man, that's the lamest s--t I ever did in my f--king life, right?'

Lamar later escalated the feud to a new level on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That."

"F--k sneak dissin' / 'First Person Shooter' / I hope they came with three switches," Lamar raps, which is a reference to Drake's song with Cole from the 2023 album For All the Dogs. This lyric escalated the feud between Lamar and Drake and led to a series of diss tracks between them with the most successful being Lamar's "Not Like Us."

The feud between Lamar and Drake has resulted in a lawsuit where Drake accused his label, UMG, of defamation over Lamar's "Not Like Us."