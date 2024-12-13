Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Involved in Bizarre Brawl With Police

Paris Hilton's ex-fiancé, Chris Zylka, was involved in a violent encounter with police.

TMZ reports that he had to be subdued by police while in Ohio. The incident was reportedly caught on body cam footage.

Prior to the brawl, police responded to an incident of a man with a gun reportedly trying to get into a car with a driver already in the car. The man in question wore pajama pants, but no shirt or shoes while the weather was 32-degrees. He was later identified as Hilton's ex-fiancé, Zylka. He was reportedly found by law enforcement jumping around in traffic in the middle of an intersection. Zylka had allegedly tried to get into a woman's car and had been trying to break the window, the outlet reports.

Two police force members arrived in an unmarked car and they were greeted by Zylka threatening them with a handgun and pointing a cell phone at them. The police reported that he was under the influence of drugs and was foaming at the mouth when they arrived.

As law enforcement members tried to cuff him, Zylka had one hand in cuffs before he allegedly started the brawl. He and one of the other police members exchanged blows. The other detective deployed a Taser, however, it hit the other detective instead. That detective then deployed his Taser twice into Zylka in an attempt to subdue him. However, it had little effect, according to TMZ.

Once another detective arrived, they were able to detain Zylka after the incident. The body cam footage was obtained by WKBN-TV, and it showed Hilton's ex-fiancé on the ground with a bloody nose. He continued to struggle as police and paramedics strapped him to a gurney.

Zylka was charged with felonious assault on police. He has since been issued a warrant for his arrest and is free.