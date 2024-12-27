'Morrison Hotel' Made Famous by The Doors Mysteriously Burns Down in LA With Homeless People Inside

The Morrison Hotel has burned down after being the site of one of rock music's most iconic album covers.

On Dec. 26, the hotel suffered a huge fire that nearly 100 firefighters had to work on putting our over the course of two hours, the New York Post reports. The site served as the cover art for The Doors' 1970 album named after the hotel.

The fire had burned the roof of the building and it has now been deemed as unlivable. After the fire broke out, several homeless people were seen fleeing the building and firefighters had to rescue three other homeless people from the blaze. However, the outlet has been told that no one was hurt in the fire.

According to Fox 11, the investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and they are looking into whether the homeless people living in the hotel may have set the fire.

The homeless population has been a problem for the hotel for some time now. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation purchased the hotel in 2022 for $12 million and had the intentions of transforming it into affordable housing.

"Last week when we cleared the building, there were about 15 [homeless people inside] said Mark Dyer of the foundation to Fox 11.

"As soon as we secure the building, the homeless come up with power tools within hours and just cut the locks off," he added.

The hotel was in the past used as a low-income housing until 2008, and it did not have any official residents for 10 years.

Business owner Juan Jose Gutierrez spoke to Fox 11 about the hotel.

"I personally have never seen a big fire like that. [The affordable housing] would have been nice for the community, but unfortunately, the building is no more," he said.

The image of the Doors' 1970 album cover features Jim Morrison standing in the middle of a window by a sign advertising room for just $2.50. It served as their fifth album.