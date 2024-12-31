7 Musicians with Insane Mastery of Instruments That Leave 'American Got Talent' Judges Speechless

These emerging artists take music to the next level, transcending borders and speaking a universal language that sticks with us for the rest of our lives.

From prodigious guitarists to multi-instrumentalists who reinvented genres, these seven musicians have taken the stage of "America's Got Talent" (AGT) and left the judges shaking their heads in disbelief as they've showcased incredible mastery of their instruments.

Each artist puts their own unique spin and creativity into their performances and serves to show that when it comes to musical genius, age is just a number.

Check out these seven artists and watch them do big things in the music realm.

Maya Neelakantan

Maya Neelakantan, born May 4, 2013, in Chennai, India, is a child prodigy guitarist who combines Carnatic music and heavy metal.

At the age of 6, she started to play guitar, as her father was very much into rock music and was a huge Metallica fan.

Maya was notable for her fusion performances following her AGT audition in 2024 that featured a fusion of Carnatic music and Papa Roach's "Last Resort," in which the judges were impressed, with Simon Cowell calling her a "rock goddess."

Chrisyius Whitehead

Chrisyius Whitehead, five, from the tiny town of Sopchoppy, Florida became an internet sensation after his drumming on AGT.

Whitehead has become a hometown hero after residents of his small town, which has fewer than 500 people, began calling him "The Champ" following his impressive performance that even garnered praise from Simon Cowell.

Jabu Graybeal and Joseph Cornelio

The duo, comprised of Jabu Graybeal from North Carolina and Joseph Cornelio from Brooklyn, New York, is a male dancer and drummer who participated in Season 19.

They presented a number that creatively combined drumming and tap dancing set to "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" and "Conga."

The judges all gave them a "Yes" after their audition. Unfortunately for them, their initial promise was not enough to carry them to the quarterfinals.

Nini

Nini (folk metal musician from Taiwan) also appeared on Season 19 of AGT. She gained fame by fusing traditional Chinese musical instruments with genres, such as heavy metal, rock, and EDM.

She plays the Ruan, Liuqin, San Xian, and DaoYu, which is an electric lute built by her own design.

Nini performed her own song, "Homeland," on the Liuqin and Sanxian, and "Flight of the Bumble Bee" on the DaoYu during an audition.

Her unique sound has blown away audiences and judges alike. With more than 147,000 followers and 18 million views of her videos, she has a big online presence.

B. Thompson

B. Thompson, a 27-year-old male saxophonist from Indianapolis, Indiana, participated in Season 19 of America's Got Talent.

At his audition, he sang Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It," earning all four judges' votes to advance, but was eliminated in the Deliberations round.

Having started playing the saxophone at a young age, around 2008, he said the saxophone found him rather than the other way around.

Over the past 16 years, Bryan worked on perfecting the saxophone without formal lessons.

Journeyy

9-year-old Jersey City prodigy Journeyy Belton received national acclaim on AGT for his singing remarkable talent.

In his audition, he impressed not only the judges but also the audience with "Paradise," an original song he performed on piano, which garnered a standing ovation from all four judges — Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Cowell even Called Journeyy a "God-given talent" and said about Journeyy, "This is going to be your year."

Mia Morris

In Season 17, Mia Morris, a 17-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, brought a different type of creative performance to AGT that blew the judges and audience away.

Morris showed up to audition with her own song called "Gone My Way," and she also turned into a one woman band with the help of a loop pedal to build a bunch of instruments up.

It was a musical showpiece, a charmed medley of her singing, guitar, bass, and drum beat she created live, an example of her creative talents and musicianship.