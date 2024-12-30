Eve's Family Holiday Photos Go Viral Over Lack of Diversity: 'I Have this 'Get Out' Feeling'

Rapper Eve celebrated the holiday with her extended family, but the pictures went viral for a very different reason.

Eve shared pictures of the celebration with her family on Dec. 29. In the snaps, Eve can be seen posing with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. Other snapshots include Eve, her husband and their kids having dinner with his family. Some snaps shared include sole members of the family.

"A Cooper family Christmas... wishing everyone happy holidays as we head towards the new year!" she captioned the post.

Since the images were posted online, many were quick to point out the lack of racial diversity in the family pictures. Because of this, the post has gone viral with many sharing their thoughts on the situation.

"There should be multiple Black people there. You mean to tell me, Eve's husband is the only person in the family who married outside his race. Kind of a red flag. however, it looks like Eve secured the bag so I'm happy for her," one person shared on X.

"This is the first scene of a horror movie set in 1870," another added.

"I have this GET OUT feeling, but have these people reached that stage, I thought it was just a movie, I need to watch that movie again. I doubt Eve is actually Eve, but Eve might be trapped somewhere there," another X user shared alongside a clip from the movie Get Out.

"I love it but I can't help but think about Get Out," continued a person.

"Aww beautiful but we need to do a wellness check," questioned someone else.

Cooper is a businessman who founded the company Gumball 3000 in 1999. Even and Cooper got engaged in 2013. In June 2014 they got married and in 2021 Eve announced that she was pregnant. They welcomed their son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, in February 2022.

The child is Eve's first and Cooper's fifth. He has four children from a previous relationship.