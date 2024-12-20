Joss Stone Announces She's Pregnant Three Weeks After Adopting Baby Boy

Joss Stone has some surprising news -- she is pregnant mere weeks after adopting a new baby.

The singer shared the news in a post to her Instagram account on Dec. 19.

"Honestly, Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the 'less is more tour the preggo tour," she wrote in the caption for the post.

In the post itself, there are several candid shots of Stone as she realizes that she is expecting another child. Her expressions go from neutral, to shocked, to disbelief and then welcoming.

"The one where mummy finds out..." she wrote on the screen.

Stone is already a mother to 3-year-old Violet and 2-year-old Shackleton. Earlier this month, Stone shared that she and her husband, Cody DaLuz, had adopted a baby boy named Bear. Stone announced the news on her Instagram account, where she documented the emotional journey to adoption.

"We are in love big time with this little guy," she captioned the post.

Stone expressed gratitude for Bear's birth mother, calling the decision to create an adoption plan "a more selfless love than I knew existed."

In the clip posted to her account, Stone and DaLuz are shown in hospital gowns as they held the baby for the first time.

"We're so happy you're here," DaLuz says as he cradles the baby, feeding him a bottle.

Outside of Bear's birth mother, Stone also gave a heartwarming shoutout to the NICU nursing staff who cared for Bear.

"Please share your stories of adoption in the comments if you have any," she encouraged her followers. "And please welcome our gorgeous baby boy to this wonderful world xxxx."

Stone became a mom for the first time 2021 when she and her husband welcomed Violet into the world. A year later, Shackleton was born.

They married the following year in 2023.