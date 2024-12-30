Becky Hill Reveals Moment She Saw Fans Having Sex During Her Performance

Becky Hill once witnessed an intimate event at one of her shows.

The singer appeared on Smallzy's podcast, the False Alarm, where she shared the wildest event she has witnessed while performing. Hill recalled a time when she played at the Spaniard festival. During her performance, she noticed that there was a lot of commotion going on around the pool area. That was when she realized that fans were having sex as she performed.

"I was playing Ibiza Rocks and all of a sudden, I could see out of the corner of my eye in the pool people started splashing quite a lot. And it was because there were two people having intercourse in the pool while I was serenading them. If there is a child, I hope they call it Becky," she shared.

However, Hill has seen some wholesome moments at her shows as well. She went on to talk about the time when she saw a person crowd surf while in a wheelchair at one of her performances.

"I did a uni gig. We're going back like 10 years ago now. And there was a guy, there was a student in a wheelchair, and he was quite far back and about four or five students picked up the wheelchair to put him on their shoulders," Hill said.

"It was all consensual. It was like a shoulder lift, and it was really beautiful. This guy was having a great time of his life," the singer clarified.

Hill rose to fame after first appearing on The Voice UK. Since then she has released two albums. Her most recent one was Believe Me Now in May 2024, where it peaked at No. 3 on the UK charts. The album produced the top 10 hit "Disconnect" as well as the top 30 hit "Never Be Alone."