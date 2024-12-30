Kristin Cavallari Shares How Her 'F*** Buddy' Morgan Wallen Is In Bed

Kristin Cavallari is ready to spill all of the tea when it comes to her romance with country singer Morgan Wallen.

The Hills alum appeared on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast and in a clip posted to the host's account on Dec. 29, Cavallari talked about her brief romance with Wallen.

"Morgan's a good guy. He has a big heart, he really does," she told Bunnie.

However, the host pointed out that it seemed like Wallen could be into romancing multiple women at once. Cavallari agreed that he is a player.

"He's been with every woman on the planet — as he should. Morgan was very sweet," she shared." "He's a great f--- buddy."

But she did admit that Wallen is a "true gentleman" and treated her well during their first date together.

"He was like, 'I'll pick you up, I'll pick the place' [and] just f---ing handled business. He picked me up. He met my kids, my kids were so excited. It was so cute. He got us a private room," she shared.

Despite the date going well, the pair had some ups and downs in their relationship and have not talked in some time.

"It was up and down too. It was a lot. I love Morgan. I haven't talked to him in probably a year, but I have nothing but good things to say about him," Cavallari said.

"Morgan was the first guy in my entire f----ing life that wasn't just completely enamored with me and I was like, 'What in the f---- was going on?' It really threw me," she clarified.

Wallen and Cavallari sparked romance rumors in 2023 and when questioned about their romance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she played coy when asked about a famous person she has went on a date with.

Cohen then said: "Well, it's obviously Morgan Wallen. She just said her kids are big fans of his."

Cavallari shared that she was not dating the singer at that time. She put an end to the conversation with a zipping lips motion.

Cavallari previously referenced her relationship with Wallen during the viral "suspect" TikTok trend with celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson.

"Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back," Anderson said of Cavallari.

During the video, it was also revealed Cavallari hooked up with actor Jason Statham.

"Suspect's hottest hookup that she's never told anyone about was with Jason Statham," Anderson said.

Their rumored relationship took place around 2009.

"