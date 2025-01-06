Scooter Braun Deactivates His Instagram Account After Justin Bieber Unfollows Him

Justin Bieber is cutting the remaining ties he has with his former manager, Scooter Braun.

The "Ghost" singer no longer follows his former manager on social media. When going to the following tab on Bieber's instagram, Braun can no longer be found under it and his name does not appear when you search the list of follows as well.

Since Bieber unfollowed Braun, the manager has deactivated his account as well. When searching up his profile on google, the information still pops up. However, when clicking the link to go to Braun's Instagram, a message comes up that says: "this page isn't available."

Bieber and Braun were previously linked for 15 years when Braun severed as the manager to help launch the singer's career. He began managing Bieber in 2008 and they parted ways around 2023.

A report from Billboard at the time shared that Bieber was "actively looking at how he might extract himself" from his contract with Braun.

Other clients of Braun followed suit with Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato also jumping ship when it came to having Braun as a manager. Shortly after, Braun announced that he would be retiring from managing singers.

"One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction. We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign," a statement to his Instagram account at the time read, according to NME.

He previously poked fun at everyone leaving his management roster.

"Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself," he said in a post on X, NME reports.

Braun still works as the CEO of HYBE America.

He was previously embroiled in the long-standing feud with Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Records when Braun was involved in the acquiring of the singer's master recordings to her first six albums, every single one of them from her self-titled debut to Reputation.

Swift has since embarked on a journey to re-record the albums, her most recent one arrived in October 2023 and was her version of her 1989 album. She has also re-recorded RED, Speak Now and Fearless. The only two she has left to re-record are her debut and Reparation.

Braun has since spoken about the acquiring of Swift's masters, saying he could have handled things differently.

"I learned an important lesson from that. I think a lot of things got lost in translation. I think that when you have a conflict with someone, it's very hard to resolve it if you're not willing to have a conversation," he said on The Limits With Jay Williams.

"So the regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character, and say 'Great, let's be in business together.' I made that assumption with people that I didn't know, and I learned... that I can never make that assumption again," Braun continued.

"I didn't appreciate how that all went down. I thought it was unfair. But I also understand, from the other side, they probably felt it was unfair, too. So I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well. And I'm rooting for everyone to win because I don't believe in rooting for people to lose," he added.