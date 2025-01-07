Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Says She Discovered a 'Cornucopia' of Drugs in Shoeboxes After His Suicide

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died in 2022 and now details about his death have come to light.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared that her husband had been dealing with a crippling drug addiction prior to his death. However, she did not find out about his addiction until after the former dancer passed away.

"I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral," she told People.

"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]," Holker continued.

She shared that the moment she discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs in shoeboxes was a "scary" moment for her. However, she revealed that the discovery "helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much," noting that her husband must have had "a lot of shame" in his actions.

That was not the only shocking discovery as Holker discovered that Boss was sexually abused in his childhood.

"He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn't want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much. He didn't want other people to take on his pain," she shared.

While Holker was aware that Boss would go to their guest house to drink and smoke marijuana at night, she was not aware of how bad the habit had become. But Boss had begun smoking day and night and started showering less frequently.

Now, she wants to be able to help others that might be going through a similar situation as her husband was.

"I really hope people dealing with the same thing will help themselves out of the shadows and [know] you're going to be okay," Holker shared.

Boss committed suicide in December 2022.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," Holker said to E! News after her husband's passing.

Boss was most known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he served as a DJ as well as guest co-host. Together, they shared three kids. Boss adopted Holker's daughter Weslie and then they welcomed son Maddox, in 2016, followed by daughter Zaia in 2019.