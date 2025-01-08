Allison Holker Defends Tell-All Interview After Being Accused of Destroying tWitch's Legacy

Allison Holker is not staying silent and has hit back against accusations that she damaged her late husband, Stephen "tWitch' Boss' legacy, over comments regarding his addiction.

In screenshots obtained by The Shade Room, Holker responded to a person that wrote: "This whole thing made me sad. He's gone. Why tear apart this name?"

"This paycheck was not worth disgracing his name," the person added.

Holker responded with nothing but love for the critic of her comments.

"I'll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support," she responded.

The user later responded with an empathetic comment and apologized for their words.

"It's just so hard to digest. I can't imagine how you feel so I apologize for jumping to conclusions," their comment thread ended.

But fans on Instagram are not the only one who have spoken out against Holker. Boss' cousin Darielle slammed Holker for the interview and also allegedly making his family sign an NDA to attend his cousin's funeral.

"Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She's been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no," she wrote on X after Holker's interview.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, Candice Dillard Bassett, also criticized Holker after the interview came out in a tweet to her X account.

Holker opened up about her former husband's battle with drug addiction in an interview with People. She shared with the publication that she was unaware of his battle until days after he passed away from suicide.

"I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral," she told the outlet.

"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]," Holker added.

As for what she discovered, Holker shared that it was a "cornucopia" of drugs in shoeboxes. But the discovery has helped her to understand her late husband more.

"He was going through so much and he was hiding so much," she said.

Holker revealed that Boss had been sexually abused in his childhood and that she believes he was using the drugs to "self-medicate" his internal struggle as to not put his feelings on those around him.

She said that she knew Boss would go to their guest house to drink and smoke marijuana, but was not aware of how dire the situation had become.

Boss committed suicide in 2022 and is survived by his wife, Holker, and their three children -- adopted daughter Weslie, son Maddox and daughter Zaia.