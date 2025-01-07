AC/DC Members' Childhood Home 'Accidentally' Destroyed By Developers: 'We Are Genuinely Sorry'

Malcolm Young and Angus Young's childhood home has been destroyed due to an "oversight" by developers.

According to News.com.au, the developers of the property were never informed of the home's cultural importance, which is that it was where the brothers formed AC/DC in 1973. While the home is no longer standing, the destruction of the property has been labeled an "oversight" by developers.

Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita shared that they only learned of the property's importance after it was destroyed.

"Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight. On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret ... we now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide," he said via the news outlet.

The home was previously purchased by developers in February 2023 and had been listed in the National Trust List Of Historic Homes after serving as a famed tourist attraction. The company had plans to build a $28.75 million residential site where the No. 4 house on Burleigh Street in Sydney's Inner West stood.

"We feel a strong responsibility to honor AC/DC's legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard. While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story. To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right," the statement added.

The Young brothers moved to the house after bouncing around for a few years and after relocating from Scotland.

AC/DC would go on to become one of the most successful bands in rock music history. They have sold over 200 million albums worldwide and helped popularize the new wave of British heavy metal bands. AC/DC was indicted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and their album Back in Black sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide and has been certified 27x Platinum in America for the sales equivalence of 27,000,000 units in the country.

While the lineup has changed over the years, Angus is still touring with the band at age 69 while Malcolm passed away in 2017.