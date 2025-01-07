Zendaya's Dad Denies Tom Holland Asked For His Blessing Before Proposal: 'It Was a Bunch of Crap'

If you thought Zendaya and Tom Holland were already at the center of engagement rumors, you're definitely not the only one — especially after reports broke that the couple got engaged over the holidays.

But the validity of these claims has been called into question after Zendaya's dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, denied Holland asked for his blessing before popping the question. He said exclusively to DailyMail that the reports were "a bunch of crap," stating he was unaware of any such request from Holland.

"That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ," he told the outlet. "I don't know what you're talking about."

When further pressed for details, he declined to comment.

In the TMZ report, sources close to Zendaya and Holland initially said that the latter met with Coleman months before he proposed to ask for his blessing, showing how old-fashioned the 28-year-old is.

The proposal reportedly took place between Christmas and New Year's but was only revealed to the public when Zendaya walked the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards sporting a glittering diamond ring.

The engagement ring itself is a 5-carat diamond that sits on a white and yellow gold setting, and it was designed by Jessica McCormack. The 18K ring itself is worth such an amazing cost of over $200,000.

The ring was highlighted by Zendaya herself at the Golden Globes and led to assumption she was engaged before the news broke.

The proposal was described by a source as "sweet and romantic," and Holland reportedly said it was proposed in "an old-fashioned manner."

From what sources said, friends and family led by Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, and her five siblings are over the moon.

The couple also plans to have a family together.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Zendaya and Holland would want a more traditional family model rather than having outside assistance like nannies or babysitters.

The pair now lives a more private life together in their £3.7million ($4.6 million) Richmond home.

Although the stars have largely kept their romance under wraps since announcing they were an item in 2021, Holland has shared his desire to take a break from acting to do family stuff when they have kids.

In a previous interview with Men's Health, he said he sees himself as "just a dad" someday and intends to get out of Hollywood.

The two stars struck up a strong friendship when they worked together on "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, and their romance blossomed over the following years within the context of that friendship and respect for one another.