Mariah Carey Confirmed as First Major Performer for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics Opening

Mariah Carey is bringing her iconic voice to the international stage for a very special reason — the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the Grammy-winning singer was announced as the first major performer for the Games' opening ceremony, set for Feb. 6 at Milano's San Siro Olympic Stadium.

The 56-year-old star shared the exciting news with fans through an Instagram video, looking radiant in a red dress and sparkling diamond necklace.

She greeted viewers with a warm "Ciao" and encouraged them to get ready for the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony, People reported.

The local organizing committee for the Olympics praised Carey, saying she "fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games."

They highlighted how music, as a universal language, brings together different stories and perspectives, perfectly complementing the ceremony's theme of harmony.

Creative director Marco Balich will lead the opening ceremony, which aims to showcase the Italian spirit, innovation, and emotion through performances by world-renowned artists.

Mariah Carey's involvement underscores the event's international scope and emphasizes the unity and inclusivity central to the Olympic spirit.

All I want for Christmas is pop diva Mariah Carey at Milano Cortina 2026!



Just announced by @milanocortina26 & @MariahCarey the pop princess with hits like ‘Hero’ and ‘All I want for Christmas’ will headline the Opening Ceremony of Milano Cortina 2026 set to begin Feb. 6, 2026… pic.twitter.com/T7CfN5Jwkg — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 15, 2025

Mariah Carey's 16th Album Leads to Olympic Debut

Carey has had a busy year leading up to this announcement. In September, she released her 16th studio album, Here for It All, her first in eight years.

According to Yahoo, she then performed ten dates of her "Christmas Time" residency at Dolby Live in Las Vegas during November and December.

Reflecting on the residency, Carey expressed gratitude to her team and fans for making the shows a success.

The opening ceremony promises to be a memorable event where music and sport intersect to create a collective celebration.

"Harmony becomes an expression of collective energy, a symbolic space where communities come together, transcend boundaries, and recognize themselves as part of the same vibrant momentum of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games," the organizers explained.

The closing ceremony, set for Feb. 22 at the Roman arena in Verona, will feature ballet star Roberto Bolle.

This follows the tradition of the Olympics enlisting globally recognized performers to enhance the Games' opening and closing celebrations — similar to Lady Gaga and Céline Dion at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.