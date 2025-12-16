Lily Allen's Album Sparks Response From Woman Linked to Marriage Breakdown

Natalie Tippett, the costume designer identified as the inspiration behind Lily Allen's recent album West End Girl, has publicly responded to the singer's portrayal of her in the music.

Tippett, who has been widely speculated to be the "Madeline" referenced in Allen's lyrics, denied claims of a long-term affair with the pop star's ex-husband, David Harbour, describing herself as "extremely violated" by how she was depicted.

In a series of Instagram posts over the weekend, the 34-year-old single mother said, per Cosmo, "I did not have a three year affair with anyone. I'm unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us. The same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent."

She added, "I don't weaponize women against women for the behaviour of men, especially not in an open relationship. I'm wishing her all the success, money, healing and happiness and whatever else she's seeking through this."

Tippett acknowledged the potential backlash, writing that she was aware of the repercussions of speaking out but felt that remaining silent was worse than "having to watch someone profit off painful lies."

First Public Response

This statement marks Tippett's first direct response to Allen's album, which recounts in candid detail the breakdown of the singer's four-year marriage to Harbour.

At the center of the album is "Madeline," a song in which Allen confronts the woman she believes her husband was involved with, writing: "How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion?"

The song's lyrics quickly fueled online debate, with fans speculating about the identity of "Madeline."

Allen maintained that "Madeline" was a made-up name, but the Mail on Sundayreported that Tippett was the real-life inspiration behind the song.

At first, Tippett was reluctant to speak out, explaining that she wanted to protect her family from public attention.

"Of course I've heard the song," she said. "But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me."

In her new album ‘West End Girl,’ Lily Allen hints that her ex-husband, David Harbour, cheated on her — revealing she discovered bedroom toys he’d been hiding. pic.twitter.com/9sAdSKGPzV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2025

Alleged Relationship and Discovery

Tippett met Harbour while working in the costume department during the filming of "We Have a Ghost" in 2021, where he was the lead actor.

Reports indicate that their connection developed soon after filming began and may have continued after production ended, with Harbour reportedly bringing Tippett to his Atlanta residence.

Harbour, 16 years older than Tippett, had been married to Allen, who has two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, from her previous marriage after meeting on the celebrity app Raya.

Sources at the time said Allen rejoined the app to monitor Harbour's activity, discovering a secret profile that had been active for about a month. One source told reporters, "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing."

Since the split, Allen has relocated back to London, purchasing an ex-council flat near her childhood neighborhood. She told the Mail on Sunday, "I have wanted to live in this building since I was a baby, it's been a dream of mine forever and finally a flat became available in here and I was in a position to buy it and I did."

Tippett concluded her statement by saying, "I'm a human being not a character someone created."