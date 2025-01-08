Former Da Band's Chopper Says Diddy Has Hidden Grudge Against Tupac, Very Sensitive About Notorious B.I.G Comparisons

Chopper, a former member of Da Band, has made allegations about Sean "Diddy" Combs on the subject of how he felt about Tupac Shakur, alleging that the music mogul secretly despised the rap legend.

Chopper detailed what he believes is evidence of Diddy's hate for Tupac in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Chopper then opened up about how Diddy reacted when he mentioned Tupac as one of his inspirations during their conversation about musical influences.

Diddy reacted instantly and unfavorably, as per Chopper. The next day, he recounted, "That n**** didn't talk to me for like four f****** days after."

Chopper also claimed Diddy is very sensitive about Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Diddy's friend and frequent collaborator.

"Everything was about Biggie. You couldn't even put 'Pac in the same sentence as him," Chopper remarked. "Diddy hated 'Pac. Hated everything about Tupac."

In another chilling recollection by the ex-bandmate, Diddy apparently forced Da Band to learn every single word of the Biggie classic "Juicy."

Reflecting on this, Chopper expressed doubt about whether Biggie himself would have demanded such a tribute.

"He made us recite that whole f****** thing," Chopper said. "And I don't think Biggie would've cared if a n**** memorized his s*** like that."

The chat got more sinister when Chopper began to link Tupac's 1996 murder with the current legal troubles Diddy is facing. He implied that cops could be looking into Diddy in relation to a case around Keefe D, who is a one-time gang member and alleged co-mastermind of Tupac's murder.

Chopper said in the video, "I think the real reason they ain't letting Puffy out is because they're trying to connect him to that Keefe D situation."

Diddy was formerly called Puff Daddy.

Chopper indicated that Diddy's denied bail may not solely reflect his recent legal issues but could also signal a broader investigation into historical events surrounding Tupac's murder.

"They know if they let him out on house arrest, he 'gon be a good boy," he concluded, hinting at the gravity of the allegations against Diddy.

Chopper's allegations are the latest to pile onto the growing controversies around Diddy, who has seen his reputation come under fire in recent weeks.