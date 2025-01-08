Liam Payne's Hotel Room Change Adds New Twist to Death Investigation

Liam Payne's tragic death in October has taken a new turn as an internal hotel memo reveals the star was initially shown a first-floor room before being moved to a third-floor suite.

The One Direction star's manager, Roger Nores, initially favored a first-floor room during their recent stay. However, the singer ultimately chose to check into a third-floor suite, where tragically, he met his untimely death after consuming a lethal combination of alcohol and drugs.

After being informed by the hotel managers that all rooms were occupied, the businessman assured the British singer that they would make every effort to secure accommodation.

A day later, Payne was settled into room 310, a couple of levels above the room Nores had initially favored, which was revealed to be room 110 in legal records.

The previous evening, uncertainty lingered about whether the unavailability of other rooms had led Payne to occupy the room at the third floor, where he tragically passed away on October 16. The potential risks of sustaining severe harm or a fatal fall in such a location were evidently emphasized.

A newly uncovered internal hotel memo, revealed by the Argentinian media via The US Express, sheds light on a significant detail.

The document, written by an unidentified employee at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, refers to Mr. Nores as a manager despite his denial of holding such a position.

Nores, along with two others, faces charges of manslaughter in connection with Payne's death on Dec. 27.

At 8:10 pm on Oct. 11, the email memo was composed where they anticipated the arrival of the singer the following day under the subject line "Liam Payne - One Direction."

Among the recipients of this memo was the chief receptionist, who was involved in a 911 call just before Payne's death and is now facing manslaughter charges along with the head of security.

In a recent communication shared by the Argentinian news outlet Infobae, per The US Express, an email was disclosed in Spanish, when translated to English, states: "Good afternoon. Today one of former One Direction singer Liam Payne's managers showed up, requesting a suite from Monday October 14 to Friday October 18."

"We showed him room 110 which the manager liked a lot."

"We informed him we didn't have any availability but we also told him we were going to do everything possible to generate the corresponding availability. He left us the following contact details so we could let him know when we did have availability and what the rates were."

In the email, the title "Manager" was placed next to Nores' name, signaling his role in the situation.

Judge Bruniard's ruling highlighted accusations against Nores, who is restricted from exiting Argentina due to the allegations. The judge criticized him for "abandoning him to his fate, knowing he couldn't fend for himself, aware he suffered multiple additions to alcohol and cocaine and fully conscious of the state of intoxication, vulnerably and defenseless he was in."

In a recent written statement submitted to the courts, Nores emphasized that he did not fulfill roles such as Payne's doctor, lawyer, representative, or therapeutic companion, clarifying that their connection was rooted in friendship.

Infobae stated that the businessman was not the author of the internal email, speculating that a hotel employee may have misinterpreted the content, as his name and title were included in the memo.

In the event of a conviction, Nores, the hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, and its receptionist, Esteban Grassi, may potentially face a prison term ranging from one to five years. However, there is a possibility of receiving suspended jail sentences.

On the other hand, the two other individuals involved, including 24-year-old server Braian Nahuel Paiz and a 21-year-old hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra on suspension, have been accused of providing cocaine to the singer.

They have been warned that if found guilty, they could be sentenced to imprisonment for a period between four and 15 years.