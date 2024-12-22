Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Draws Flak for Having Angel Wings Tattoo: 'This Is Just For Show'

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was met with harsh reactions online for her brand new hand tattoo.

Earlier on October 16, Payne fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The news immediately gained widespread coverage, which threaded through the singer's final moments leading up to his sudden passing.

Following the unfortunate incident, fans, Payne's loved ones, and One Direction bandmates paid their respects. Numerous celebrities such as Charlie Puth, Steve Aoki, Halsey, Rita Ora, and many more reflected on their precious memories with Payne in his honor.

Among those affected by Payne's death was his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who drew attention on the internet for her new ink, which fans online claimed to be a subtle tribute to the late singer.

Cassidy uploaded the photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her hugging her dog Nala. The post was also accompanied by a heart emoji.

However, some netizens were more fixated on her new angel wings tattoo. While Cassidy didn't explicitly highlight or mention her tattoo, the ink still met scathing reactions from internet users, who accused Cassidy of using the symbolic artwork for clout.

On October 18, Cassidy broke her silence on her late boyfriend's death, saying how she felt being in "complete loss" ever since Payne's passing.

"Nothing about the past few days have felt real," Cassidy said.