Doechii's Meteoric Rise: Meet the Rapper Billie Eilish, SZA and More Can't Get Enough of

In a world where overnight sensations are few and far between, Doechii's sudden rise to fame is a testament to the power of talent, hard work, and a little bit of luck. The artist has taken the music industry by storm with her unique sound, captivating lyrics and infectious energy.

Doechii's journey to stardom began with a string of independent releases, which quickly gained traction on social media platforms and music streaming sites. Her early work, characterized by its genre-bending blend of hip-hop, R&B and electronic elements, resonated with fans and critics alike, who praised her innovative approach to music.

Now, she has garnered new attention thanks to a slew of kind words shared by her peers in the music industry.

Billie Eilish shared a post praising Doechii to her Instagram stories, saying: "Doechii is so fire omg."

Billie Eilish shouts Doechii out in new Instagram story:



SZA took to X to share her own praises for the female rapper.

"Yea doechii is my favorite artist rn hands down . F--k the genre," she said.

Finneas got in on the love and shared his own praises for Doechii where he posted a clip of her Tiny Desk performance to his Instagram Stories.

"In the running for the best thing I've ever seen," he captioned the post.

The kind words come after the rapper shared the music video for her song "Denial Is A River." In the clip, she portrays an sitcom style in the vein of Family Matters. In one of the clips from the video, Earl Sweatshirt gets slapped by Doechii. In a separate skit, she seeks revenge on a man via the telenovela-style of television. In the final clip, ScHoolboy Q sparks up a joint in her kitchen.

Her new set of visuals is not the only reason she has taken the internet by storm lately. She boldly opened up about her sex life in a post to X.

"I'm sorry but I like to scissor and idk I just can't help liking it," she said in the now viral post.

It has since been viewed over 5 million times on the platform. The rapper previously demonstrated the act with Katy Perry during their performance of "I'm His, He's Mine" at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Doechii is up for four Grammy nominations at the 2025 ceremony thanks to her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.