Jay-Z Submits New Legal Motion to Dismiss Sexual Assault Case

Jay-Z is not letting up in his legal battle against plaintiff Jane Doe, who accused the rapper of sexual assault.

On Jan. 9, Variety revealed that Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter, has filed a new legal motion seeking to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit against him. The motion was filed after it was granted by Judge Analisa Torres.

Alex Spiro, Carter's lawyer, relayed the accuser's statement to NBC News in December 2024 that there were inconsistencies in her story.

The accuser's legal representative Tony Buzbee, who represents victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs, was also cited to have been accusing Carter of heinous allegations without thoroughly examining the plaintiff's claims.

The motion also aimed to promise a monetary sanction against Buzbee and his law firm for hurling accusations without "sufficient investigation" and the lack of flexibility to drop untrue allegations.

The case against Carter was made known on December 8, 2024, when the rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards alongside Combs in 2000.

This was subsequently followed by Carter's attempts to deny the allegations and request the woman's identity to be revealed.

Carter also filed an initial motion on December 26, 2024, but the dismissal attempts were denied by the court.