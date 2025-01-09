Cheryl Reportedly Stalked by Convicted Killer Weeks After Liam Payne's Funeral

While attempting to deal with the loss of the former One Direction member, Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy had to confront the disturbing reality of being hounded by a convicted murderer.

According to reports, Daniel Bannister, 49, became unhealthily fixated on the Girls Aloud singer, 41. He showed up at her house without permission because of his obsession, where she lives with her seven-year-old son, Bear Payne.

He was sentenced to four months in prison last September. Additionally, he was issued a three-year restraining order and prohibited from entering Buckinghamshire, as per The UK Sun's report.

On Dec. 10, weeks after Payne's funeral, the outlet reported Bannister made another unexpected visit to Tweedy's home.

The suspect reportedly admitted to three crimes that occurred during that month. He is being held for sentence, which is scheduled for Jan. 30.

After a disturbing stalker incident while she was starring in the West End production of "2:22 A Ghost Story," Tweedy had already made the decision to increase her security measures in March 2023. The atmosphere during her nightly performances was tainted by the presence of disturbing notes left for her at the theater.

After being found guilty of the untimely death of his neighbor, Rajendra Patel, in 2012, Bannister spent two and a half years in prison. The incident started as Patel was heading towards an elevator when Bannister viciously attacked him with a barrage of punches and kicks.

Fifteen days after the incident, Patel succumbed to a pulmonary thromboembolism associated with the assault.

News of Tweedy's stalker comes following a thorough investigation, the tragic and premature death of Payne on October 16, 2024 has been officially determined as "polytrauma."

Those with polytrauma suffer from severe injuries that affect many body parts or systems at once.

This type of trauma is commonly seen in situations involving high-impact incidents, such as car collisions or falls from great heights.

BBC reported that Dr. Roberto Victor Cohen officially stated in the inquiry that the singer's passing resulted from various severe injuries.

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler highlighted the ongoing inquiries in Argentina and stated the need for a thorough examination to establish where the injuries came from.

Payne's death has prompted inquiries into the events leading up to the tragedy, mainly focusing on a sudden change in hotel rooms that could have been a significant factor.

Legal action has reportedly been taken against five individuals in connection with his death.

In a recent announcement by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, charges of manslaughter have been filed against three individuals include hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne's close associate Roger Nores.

Charged with the distribution of cocaine were Ezequiel Pereyra, a hotel staff member, and Braian Paiz, a waiter.