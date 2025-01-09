Diplo's Sexual Battery Case Settled After Years of Dueling Litigation, Preventing a Trial

Diplo has settled the sexual battery case against him that stems from a relationship he had many years ago.

'Rolling Stone' reports that Diplo's lawyer, Brian Elliot Turnauer, shared that there has been a "resolution" in the case.

"We have a resolution in principle. We're probably days, not weeks, away from getting it signed. There are one or two paragraphs to kind of tweak. We sent [revisions] over the weekend," he said.

The legal agreement ends the dispute the producer had with Shelly Auguste, a woman that Diplo had a sexual relationship with in 2019. Her attorney, Kimberly Casper, agreed with the settlement claim and the trial date — previously scheduled for January 13 — as the case has been vacated. However, both parties are still set to return on the 13th with the signed settlement.

The 46-year-old was accused of sexual battery, gender violence, intentional intrusion into private affairs, battery, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress fraud and disturbing revenge porn in the case, the outlet reports.

He denied the claims against him and sued Auguste in 2021 for alleged stalking, trespassing, and distributing private materials.

This is not the only case that Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, has faced, as he was accused of a separate incident of revenge porn. The claim stems from an incident in which the accuser, known as Jane Doe, claimed that he shared footage of their sexual encounters together without her consent.

The woman in the case has since been ordered to reveal her name in order to continue the lawsuit.

"Plaintiff has not made a sufficient factual showing as to the severity and reasonableness of threatened harm and her vulnerability to justify the need for anonymity," Judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani said, per 'Rolling Stone.'

"The court appreciates that plaintiff's allegations in her complaint are 'sensitive and [of a] highly personal nature,' [and] that she may face some public scrutiny if she were to proceed in her own name because Pentz is a public figure. However, absent a demonstrated need for anonymity, there is a prevailing public interest in open judicial proceedings," the statement continued.

That case is currently ongoing.