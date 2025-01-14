Diplo's Revenge Porn Case Dismissed After Accuser Had to Reveal Her Identity to Continue

Diplo has settled another legal matter shortly after resolving a separate sexual battery case that was filed against him.

According to People, attorneys for the woman who accused him of revenge porn, who is listed as Jane Doe in court docs, has now filed to dismiss the case against the producer. The decision to dismiss the case comes after the judge in the case, Judge Mónica Ramírez Almadani, ruled that Doe must reveal her identity and that she can no longer pursue the case anonymously.

"The court appreciates that plaintiff's allegations in her complaint are sensitive and of a highly personal nature and that she may face some public scrutiny," the documents say of the decision to that she can no longer remain anonymous, according to People. "However, absent a demonstrated need for anonymity, there is a prevailing public interest in open judicial proceedings."

The woman in the case alleged that she and Diplo were intimate for seven years, between 2016 and 2023. She alleged that the hitmaker recorded them having sex during multiple meetings and that he shared the images with others without her consent.

The dismissal comes after Diplo settled a sexual battery case against him. In that, case, he was accused of a bevy of charges, including revenge porn and gender violence among other charges.

Diplo denied the claims against him, Rolling Stone reports.

In early January, it was reported that there had been a resolution in the case.

"We have a resolution in principle. We're probably days, not weeks, away from getting it signed. There are one or two paragraphs to kind of tweak. We sent [revisions] over the weekend," Diplo's lawyer, Brian Elliot Turnauer, told Rolling Stone.

The woman in question, Shelly Auguste's, attorney has agreed to the settlement claim that was proposed to them. The trial was supposed to take place on Jan. 13, but has since been cancelled since there had been a resolution in the case.