Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Settle Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Kirsten Corley and her ex-husband Chance the Rapper have reached a divorce settlement.

According to TMZ, court documents reveal that they finalized an agreement last week and are now only awaiting a judge's signature to make it official.

The couple, who share two young daughters, Kensi and Marli, appear to have resolved custody and child support arrangements as part of their settlement.

Chance and Corley first announced their separation in April 2024 through a joint Instagram post.

They wrote, "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

Corley previously spoke out after Chance's X account liked a sexually explicit post.

"Y'all really be reaching. And he's never going to address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night the night before last, until late. We were celebrating. So, sometimes s--t happens on accident. So, all you little trolls that are coming to my page that are getting blocked, y'all can go to hell," she said in a post to her Instagram Stories, according to 'XXL.'

In 2023, Corley shared another statement after Chance gave a suggestive dance with a woman at a carnival. In a passage from Maya Angelou, she said: "Most people don't grow up. It's too d--n difficult. What happens is most people get older. That's the truth of it," 'XXL' reports.

The couple's relationship began publicly in 2018 when Chance proposed to Kirsten during a Fourth of July backyard barbecue, later sharing the news with fans on X saying at the time, "She said yes."

They tied the knot five months later in a romantic ceremony at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California. The star-studded event included guests like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle.