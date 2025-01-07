Influencer's Husband Wants a Divorce After She Jumped on Stage to Kiss Romeo Santos on the Lips

A man has now decided to leave his wife after she kissed Romeo Santos on stage.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Miriam Cruz ran on stage when the group Aventura was performing on Dec. 28. She was invited on stage and took the time to kiss the group's frontman, Santos.

Fan-captured footage of the event has now leaked online and shows the moment Cruz goes on stage to meet the members of the band. However, when she gets to the lead singer, she can't help herself and hugs him as well as kisses him. Despite her actions, she remained on stage while the group performed their next song.

The Daily Mail reports that after the events, Cruz took to social media in a since-deleted post to reveal that the actions have cost her her marriage.

"I have to acknowledge that this achievement came at a very high cost: the breakup of my 10-year marriage," the post reportedly read.

She elaborated by expelling that she gave Santos the kiss because she had gotten "carried away by nerves and emotion, without considering how this could affect my family."

"From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. It was never my intention to hurt you," she said to her ex. "I just hope that, even though we are separated, we can maintain peace and unity for the sake of our children."

Since the incident, Cruz revealed that she has become "overcome with deep sadness," but that she fully respects her ex's decision to divorce. Still, she remains optimistic for completing this "long-awaited dream."

It is unclear how her content on TikTok will pan out now that her marriage to her husband has come to an end. Cruz's videos often featured him as well as the couple's children. The family has risen to fame and has gone on to amass more than 140,000 followers on the platform.

