Diddy's Mom Janice Combs Allegedly Exposed Young Rapper to Wild Parties Attended by Drug Addicts, Pimps, Pushers

In a new documentary on Peacock, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, startling claims are being delivered about music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' childhood.

Premiering Tuesday, the film explores allegations made by Diddy's childhood friend, Tim Patterson.

According to Patterson, as first reported by The Rolling Stone, Diddy's mom, Janice Combs, used to throw wild parties in their home when he was younger.

"It wouldn't be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked," Patterson recalled. These get-togethers involved alcohol and marijuana, he said, and pornographic activities.

The attendees reportedly were confirmed narcotic users and dealers. Patterson reflected on the effect these parties had on them, saying, "Was it desensitizing us? I'm sure it was."

The documentary is described as revealing the surrounding landscape that forged one of music's most influential personas.

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, who raised the mogul after his father's death when he was just two years old, has not spoken out about these claims.

Having been a loyal mom to him, he became a music legend and this was largely due to her commitment and efforts.

Diddy has previously said nice things about his mom, who "almost killed herself" to give him the opportunity of private school and travel in a 2006 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Diddy's recent legal troubles only proved how solid the bond was.

Diddy has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center without bail until the trial.

Not only is Janice Combs publicly standing by her son, but she has also stated that she believes he is innocent, even in the face of these serious allegations.

Janice said in her statement to the New York Post, "I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs."

Janice has supported Diddy through legal challenges. She had stood by him during his 2001 trial connected to a nightclub shooting in New York City, which he was found not guilty of.