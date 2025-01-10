The Weeknd Considers Retiring Persona Following Release of Album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared that he might retire his The Weeknd persona after releasing his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

In an interview with Variety, Tesfaye talked about completing his ongoing album trilogy with Hurry Up Tomorrow, which would mark the set's final release following his After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022.

Tesfaye was asked which aspect in his career Hurry Up Tomorrow was going to conclude, he simply replied that his "existence as the Weeknd" would now come to an end. The "Blinding Lights" singer added that the persona was currently nothing more than a "headspace" he no longer desired.

"You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all," Tesfaye commented.

The singer then mentioned the "rat race" that had transpired in his music journey, which included repeatedly receiving accolades, producing more releases, and accomplishing feats.

Tesfaye further said, "It never ends until you end it."

However, he left a reassuring note by guaranteeing his continuation in making music, and that he would not quit any time soon.

"I don't think I can stop doing that," he stated.

In other news, Tesfaye has already teased fans about Hurry Up Tomorrow earlier on July 24, 2024. The post featured snippets of a new tune, alongside a caption citing a popular quote from German philosopher Friedrich Nietsche.