Ethel Cain's 'Kill More CEOs' Controversy Urges Fans to Question if It's All for Album Promotion

Ethel Cain is stirring up controversy after posting a provocative "Kill More CEOs" message on Instagram, accompanied by a statement supporting violence as a means of change.

This comes after a recent statement by ex-Secretary of Labor Robert Reich where he stated the influence that major groups, such as the NRA, Big Oil, and insurance companies wield over lawmakers through financial contributions.

"Big Oil buys off Congress. No action on climate. The NRA buys off Congress. No action on guns. Insurance companies buy off Congress. No action on health care. The list goes on and on. Money in politics is the root of our dysfunction."

In the following Instagram Story, Cain clarified that her intention was not to be impulsive but rather to express her personal viewpoint.

"i genuinely mean what I say. Corporations giggle at protesting," the 26-year-old singer said in her Instagram Stories.

"why would anyone ever willingly come down off their throne that they've spent years building off the suffering of their fellow man?"

"nobody is getting visited by the ghost of christmas future, no one is having a change of heart."

“I genuinely mean what I say….It’s simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done…” pic.twitter.com/nAnpzug9ps — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2025

The "Strangers" singer added, "it's simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done. i don't even see how that's an incredibly radical idea. it seems quite straightforward to me. 'violence is never the answer' wrong. sometimes it is. -_( )_/-"

"The world is burning and it's very clear who's holding the matches."

While some fans agree with her stance, others are questioning if this is all just a strategic move to promote her latest album, "Perverts," which was released on January 8.

i feel like she’s doing this for promo for her album — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) January 11, 2025

Always sHEs only an activist when dropping something — Seraphine 🌸💗🎀 (@jiminaatanked) January 11, 2025

Some fans disagreed with the singer, saying Cain's words are illegal and frightening.

Understandable sentiments but illegal and quite frightening. That is not the way. — Hugo’s mother (@VirgonaIngrid) January 11, 2025

I don’t know man murders is wrong — ForteCloud (@ForteCloud) January 11, 2025

Well, that’s one way to make a statement 😳 — 💕 Cici 💕 (@CiciiLovesYou) January 11, 2025

However, many people said that Cain has been an advocate for these even before her album was released.

No, she’s always been unafraid to voice her opinion on stuff like this. — yuh (@Izabellev00432) January 11, 2025

ethel cain always supporting the right side of history- we love this activist queen — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) January 11, 2025

ethel cain has been advocate with these type of views since ever — エイブ 🍉 (@judas_polterbi) January 11, 2025

so u werent there for when she made a 10 minute song for palestine like a year ago — ✧・ﾟ* jollibee peach mango pie ・ﾟ* ✧ (@hobbit__home) January 11, 2025

Girl woke up and really thought YES let’s be arrested today — Pieke Roelofs (@_pieke) January 11, 2025

most celebrities would be way to scared to say this respect her fr. she’s devo never getting a brand deal tho 😭 — 🖤🕯️zari is manifesting 🕯️🖤 (@sweetener14stan) January 11, 2025

Cain already sparked discussions about her stance on the recent incident involving the CEO of UnitedHealthcare who Luigi Mangione allegedly shot.

At the time, the 26-year-old stated, "Violence begets violence."