Ethel Cain's 'Kill More CEOs' Controversy Urges Fans to Question if It's All for Album Promotion

Ethel Cain is stirring up controversy after posting a provocative "Kill More CEOs" message on Instagram, accompanied by a statement supporting violence as a means of change.
This comes after a recent statement by ex-Secretary of Labor Robert Reich where he stated the influence that major groups, such as the NRA, Big Oil, and insurance companies wield over lawmakers through financial contributions.
"Big Oil buys off Congress. No action on climate. The NRA buys off Congress. No action on guns. Insurance companies buy off Congress. No action on health care. The list goes on and on. Money in politics is the root of our dysfunction."
In the following Instagram Story, Cain clarified that her intention was not to be impulsive but rather to express her personal viewpoint.
"i genuinely mean what I say. Corporations giggle at protesting," the 26-year-old singer said in her Instagram Stories.
"why would anyone ever willingly come down off their throne that they've spent years building off the suffering of their fellow man?"
"nobody is getting visited by the ghost of christmas future, no one is having a change of heart."
The "Strangers" singer added, "it's simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done. i don't even see how that's an incredibly radical idea. it seems quite straightforward to me. 'violence is never the answer' wrong. sometimes it is. -_( )_/-"
"The world is burning and it's very clear who's holding the matches."
While some fans agree with her stance, others are questioning if this is all just a strategic move to promote her latest album, "Perverts," which was released on January 8.
Some fans disagreed with the singer, saying Cain's words are illegal and frightening.
However, many people said that Cain has been an advocate for these even before her album was released.
Cain already sparked discussions about her stance on the recent incident involving the CEO of UnitedHealthcare who Luigi Mangione allegedly shot.
At the time, the 26-year-old stated, "Violence begets violence."
