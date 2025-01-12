Former Little Mix Member Jesy Nelson Shares Pregnancy News in Heartwarming Photo

Former Little Mix member Nelson has shared some big news on social media.

On Jan. 12, Nelson uploaded a photo on her official Instagram account, announcing her pregnancy with partner Zion Foster. The "Black Magic" singer also placed an adorable caption, saying, "She's eating for 3 now," adding a pair of baby emojis.

The two emojis led fans to speculate that Nelson would be having twins. In the Polaroid photo, Foster was shown placing his hand on Nelson's belly, as the couple shared a warm smile amid the expectancy of their firstborn.

Fans immediately stormed Nelson's comments section to express how happy they were for the singer.

One fan commented, "The smile I have on my face right now, I am so so happy for you. You deserve the world. Congratulations beautiful girl."

Another joined, "You deserve every happiness Jesy! Congratulations."

"I'm the happiest girl ever, I'm so happy for you my love," A third fan said. "You are going to be the best mama ever and Zion will be the best dada ever."

"Congratulations, I am so happy for you both. The best feeling in the world," a fourth one stated.

Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020 and decided to embark on a solo career by releasing her debut single "Boyz" (feat. Nicki Minaj) on Oct. 8, 2021.

With her latest pregnancy announcement, fans might be on the lookout for more of Nelson's updates.