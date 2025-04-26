Jesy Nelson's Partner Zion Foster Shares Emotional Update on Unborn Twins Amid Ongoing Pregnancy Complications

Zion Foster has broken his silence about the difficult and emotional journey he and singer Jesy Nelson are facing as they navigate a high-risk pregnancy with their unborn twins.

Jesy, 34, a former member of girl group Little Mix, has been in the hospital since late March after being diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS).

The rare and potentially life-threatening condition occurs in identical twin pregnancies where both babies share a placenta, leading to uneven blood flow and serious complications.

Jesy Nelson Trying Hard to Manage TTTS Risks

Earlier this month, Jesy underwent emergency surgery in an effort to manage the risks associated with TTTS.

Doctors have since recommended that she remain under close hospital supervision due to the possibility of preterm labor.

In an emotional interview with The Mirror, Zion Foster opened up about the toll the experience has taken on the couple — and how much admiration he has for Jesy's strength.

"They've given us so much hope," he said, referring to their twins. "Jesy and the babies have already been through so much. There were many moments we didn't think we'd get this far."

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Zion described how connected they already feel to their babies, crediting their resilience. "It's like we know them already because of everything they've had to fight through."

To support other families facing similar challenges, Zion has pledged to run the London Marathon in aid of Twins Trust, a charity focused on supporting multiple birth families and raising awareness about complications like TTTS.

Dedicating his efforts to his unborn babies, he explained: "Their strength has been unmatched. We literally feel like we know them already just because of how much they've overcome."

Jesy and Zion, who began dating in November 2022, have grown even closer through the challenges of the pregnancy. Zion, who hails from South London, shared that the intense hospital stay has tested them in new ways. "Being in the same four walls day after day is definitely driving us a little crazy," he admitted, "but it's also brought us even closer. We're in this together."