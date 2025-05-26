Jade Thirlwall Sparks Little Mix Reunion Buzz During Solo Debut at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend

Jade Thirlwall dropped a major hint about a Little Mix reunion on Sunday night as she performed her first-ever solo show at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool.

The 32-year-old singer, who found fame with Little Mix on The X Factor in 2011 alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, took to the New Music Stage with a nostalgic and emotional performance.

According to Daily Mail UK, while the group officially split in 2022 following Jesy's earlier departure, Jade's words gave fans renewed hope that the band could reunite.

During her set, she performed Little Mix's 2018 hit Wasabi and changed the lyric "I bet they gonna break up," shouting instead: "It's a hiatus!"—a clear signal to the crowd that the group's separation may not be permanent.

Thirlwall also delivered a medley of beloved Little Mix tracks, including Shout Out To My Ex, Sweet Melody, Woman Like Me, and Touch. Reflecting on her time with the group, she addressed the crowd with a heartfelt tribute.

"Guys do you remember I was in a girl band, oh gosh you're still going, I just want to say I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart. I'm so so grateful to the girls. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today on my own. So shout out Little Mix!"

Before launching into her set, Jade told the audience just how meaningful the night was for her, "Liverpool how we feeling tonight, guys I forgot what this feels like its been so long. This is my first ever solo show. I promise I wouldn't want to be anywhere else or with anyone else tonight, wow this is incredible."

She added, "OK because it is my first show I want it to be extra special and a night I'll never forget."

While Thirlwall left fans buzzing with excitement that Little Mix may just be preparing for a comeback, Nelson has announced that she has an upcoming documentary miniseries titled "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix."

According to Billboard, it is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and true to its title, the series will offer an intimate look at her life after leaving the group. This will include sharing about her pregnancy and motherhood as well.

On Instagram, the English singer shared the excitement that filming has begun for the project, saying, "[...] Letting the cameras in wasn't an easy decision for us as it's such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words. We opened the doors fully and I'm really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story."