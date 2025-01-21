Did Harry Styles Date Jade Thirlwall? Little Mix Star Opens Up About Being 'Ghosted' by Him

Jade Thirlwall recounted her brief romance with Harry Styles in 2010, revealing how the One Direction heartthrob abruptly cut off communication after their first date.

The Little Mix star recalled her confusion during a recent podcast with Louis Theroux, as reported by the Daily Mail. At the time, Styles was competing on "The X Factor."

"We were like 16 or something," she said.

Thirlwall added that the date happened shortly after Styles was grouped with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction in the British music competition.

"And then the minute they went on live shows, he didn't message me back," she added. "I thought, 'That's it now. He's gone. He's made it.'"

Thirlwall soared to fame the following year when she joined Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on "The X Factor," similar to Styles' own rise with his band. Little Mix won that season.

Years later, Thirlwall said the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker apologized for his past behavior.

"I saw him... and he was like, 'I'm really sorry that I ignored you,'" she said.

"He ghosted you?" Theroux said bluntly, his surprise evident.

Thirlwall chuckled, nodding in agreement. "Yeah. I was so young, it didn't really matter. But he was always very, very lovely."

The "Secret Love Song" singer described Styles as "very talented" and "very charming," stressing that there are no hard feelings between them today.

Styles went on to date famous A-listers such as Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.