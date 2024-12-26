Why 'American Idol' Crews Say Carrie Underwood Is a 'Godsend' After Katy Perry's Exit

The "American Idol" crew is rejoicing over the presence of Carrie Underwood, hailing her as a "godsend" following a period of "chaos" with Katy Perry on the judging panel.

According to those in the know, her arrival is akin to a "ray of sunshine," injecting a crucial dose of optimism and expertise into the group of judges.

Underwood has been described as a valuable asset to the show, which has wrapped up filming its auditions across the country in preparation for the premiere on March 9.

They told The Sun, "Rather than being cliché, it truly feels like a breath of fresh air amidst turbulent times with certain on-screen personalities."

They continued, "I hate to sound so cheesy but actually it's like is a ray of sunshine after a chaotic and stormy few years with some of the on-camera talent."

"To put it bluntly, everyone in the crew, the studio suits, all the producers - really everyone is much happier and more comfortable now with Carrie on the panel."

The insider added that from the very beginning, it was clear that Perry stood out from the rest of the "Idol" team. Her presence seemed to disrupt the harmonious dynamic that the others shared, leaving a sense of unease in the air.

"Even with Luke and Lionel, it got better, but it never quite felt right. Carrie is very professional and a natural," the insider revealed.

"She's been close with Luke for years, knows and adores Ryan and she's known many of the producers for years too. She hits it off great and bonds well with Lionel."

The 40-year-old "Teenage Dream" hitmaker decided to step away from "American Idol" in February in order to shift her attention towards her music career.

ABC immediately announced that the country-pop sensation would be stepping into her role on the judging panel precisely two decades after emerging victorious in season 4 in 2005.

Following this transition, Perry released her most recent album, "Lifetimes," a few months later.

Throughout her time on reality show, the "Fireworks" singer found herself caught up in several controversies, including where she kissed a younger contestant, who later expressed feeling "uncomfortable" about the interaction and an accusation of "mom shaming" towards a female contestant during auditions.

According to the insider, the general consensus among those involved in the show is "they 100% prefer working with Carrie to Katy."

"Once the audience sees this new season, I think they'll feel the same way. Carrie is kind of a combination of Paula and Simon."

"She leads with the niceness of Paula and is so sweet and nurturing to these contestants but she isn't afraid to give constructive feedback and be honest, a la Simon, when she needs to be," the insider continued.

Reflecting on Underwood's early days, the insider shared that this season has been particularly emotional for her, as she began her journey on that very same set.

"Since the judges are different from when she was on the show, it didn't really hit her until she saw Ryan mingling with the contestants getting ready to audition because that was her, that was Carrie not too long ago and now she's on the other side of the desk."

"A lot of tears were spilled, Carrie was very emotional."