Elvis Presley Allegedly Hired a Hitman to Murder Priscilla's Karate Instructor Lover

Elvis Presley purportedly hatched a plan to have his wife Priscilla Presley's lover, karate teacher Mike Stone, murdered during the last years of their marriage, RadarOnline reports.

The salacious accusation is revealed in Priscilla's new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, which explains how her affair with Stone in the early 1970s drove Elvis into a fit of rage.

As RadarOnline reports, Priscilla wrote that Elvis told his road manager, Joe Esposito, to arrange a hitman.

She continued: "Elvis found the thought of me with another man unbearable. In the weeks after my departure, he told the guys that Mike had to die. He even asked Joe to find a hitman."

Friends of Elvis report that his rage was more than betrayal.

A source close to the King revealed: "Elvis loved karate but was terrible at it, and he couldn't handle that Mike was both accomplished and closer to Priscilla. He used to rant that Stone made him feel less of a man. He even suggested Mike would be a better lover because of his karate skills, and that drove him mad with jealousy."

Another of his former associates chimed in: "Elvis said Mike had to go. It wasn't just about Priscilla leaving him; it was about being shown up. Elvis hated looking weak. In his mind, karate was supposed to be his thing, but Mike outshined him in every way."

Priscilla, whom Elvis married in 1967 after meeting her in Germany as a teenager, explained how she learned about the singer's adulteries.

She wrote: "I finally held written proof of what I'd always feared," referring to stacks of fan letters she found addressed to Elvis. When confronted, she said he denied the affairs, insisting the women were lying.

Her closeness with Stone, she revealed, grew as her marriage to Elvis unraveled. According to RadarOnline, Esposito even warned her not to bring their daughter Lisa Marie to Las Vegas during this turbulent time.

"Elvis had felt emasculated," Priscilla remembered in her book. "He'd needed to prove to himself and to me that he could make love 'like a real man,' the way he imagined a karate master doing it."

Eventually, she said, Elvis's father and inner circle talked him out of it.

"Joe warned me to be careful. Seeing me might set Elvis off," Priscilla went on. "Over time, and with a lot of persuasion from his father and the guys, Elvis gradually calmed down and gave up the idea of killing Mike, thank God."

The pair broke up in 1973. Elvis Presley died in 1977 at age 42, leaving behind a musical legacy — and strife.

Priscilla Presley said the affair and the confrontation that followed were not the primary reasons she sought a divorce. She wrote that although Elvis "forced" himself on her after learning about the affair, the encounter was not the deciding factor in her 1972 decision to end the marriage; she described the interaction as forceful but not "forcibly" and said she left because she needed to see what the world was like.

In an interview with People, tied to the memoir, Priscilla Presley has addressed longstanding rumors about Elvis, including conspiracy theories that he is still alive. "There's been so much that's untruthful out there — things like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere. I wish he was still alive," she told People.

"Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis Presley" will be available Sept. 23.