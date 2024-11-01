Lisa Marie Presley Spent Nights in Elvis' Room, Yearning to Connect with the King's Spirit

Access to the upper level of Graceland is restricted from public tours, and yet, before her passing, Lisa Marie Presley would occasionally retreat to her father, Elvis Presley's bedroom, hoping to talk to his spirit.

Following the tragic passing of Lisa Marie at the age of 54 a year ago, she reportedly sought solace either in solitude or in the company of her loved ones in Elvis' room.

As detailed in her memoir released posthumously, during her time residing in Nashville amid the throes of addiction, Lisa Marie would go on the 200-mile journey to Graceland simply to find comfort in resting within her father's bed.

In her contributions to the memoir, titled "From Here to the Great Unknown," Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, claims that "the only place where she found any comfort... desperate to connect with her father...she would lie in his bed, lie on his floor. Anything to feel some comfort."

Lisa Marie and her kids occasionally share Elvis' oversized custom bed, measuring approximately seven by nine. However, if they failed to leave the room before the morning tours started, they would find themselves confined upstairs until 5 pm.

Graceland staff served the Presley family meals, often consisting of McDonald's. This led to casual gatherings in Elvis' bedroom, where they would spend their time engrossed in various activities.

There are also Priscilla Presley's belongings still in the room; her hairdryer stood as a symbol of nostalgia. The younger Presley children would gather around it, imagining themselves in a glamorous salon.

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie enthusiastically explored into her father's collection of spiritual books, seeking a deeper connection to the King of Rock and Roll.

In Riley's perspective, there was a deep-seated sense of brokenness that both her mother and grandfather carried within them. She explained that her grandfather was constantly on a quest to heal himself, yearning for a greater purpose.

Lisa Marie, in her desperation, reportedly meticulously analyzed every word Elvis had marked as if trying to unravel hidden meanings.

However, their contemplations were interrupted when security unexpectedly appeared, offering them a tray of sausage and biscuits.

The "Daisy Jones and the Six" star said, "You can still feel him in that room, his spirit is imprinted in there."

Elvis passed away from a heart attack at the age of 42 on a tragic day in 1977 while in the private bathroom connected to his luxurious bedroom.