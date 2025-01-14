Jim Jones Unleashes New Music Aimed at Cam'Ron as Rivalry Continues

Jim Jones and Cam'ron's beef is alive and well.

Their feud escalated when Jones recently appeared on Justin Laboy's #Respectfully show saying that he and Cam'ron used to be friends before Cam'ron and Mase got their own sports show together, 'It Is What It Is.'

"I was Cam's man you heard? Cam and Mase were so-called best friends, grew up together...I was there for everything. That's one thing people can't never say is that I wasn't there for every single thing," he said.

Jones claimed Cam'ron always looked out for Mase, but that Mase turned on him.

"He was trying his best to make sure that Mase stayed as safe as possible. But Mase had got that money and lost his muthaf--king mind," Jones said.

"I seen crazier s--t happen. I seen brothers that done shot brothers and s--t like that. So, for friends to get back after whatever they went through, it's not surprising to me and s--t like that but I see they don't talk about the days of being s--t on, you heard, the things that separated them and s--t like that. So, you know it's funny but kudos to them. They got a dope show, who am I to hate on what they got going on. I hope they make a trillion dollars," Jones shared of the pair's reunion.

However, after the clip went viral, Cam'ron and Mase's instagram page appeared to take a shot at Jones.

"NO NEED TO DWELL ON THE PAST, WE HERE NOW, WE GONE 'PUSH IT TO THE LIMIT," a post read.

Then, on the Jan. 13 episode of the It Is What It Is show, Cam'ron came out swinging against Jones, asking him if he knew what he was talking about.

"You are from the Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. ... I did not grow up with you," Cam'ron shared.

He then launched on a rant against Jones before ending it with saying that he was going to take the high road going forward in the feud. During which, he claimed that Jones was a "fan" of theirs and that Mase is the one who taught him how to rap.

"Mase actually taught you how to rap, literally," Cam'ron said.

"We taught you how to rap, n----a. How you run the whole organization? How you made Diplomats? You ain't made none of this. You was a fan. I put you down because you had a free crib and you were a nice guy. That's how you got down originally. Period," Cam'ron shared.

However, Jones has resounded in a snippet of a new song that that aims to remind someone "who you are."

He shared the snippet of new music to his Instagram account.

"So what more you wanna ask him? You n----as taught me how to rap and now I'm platinum," he says, a diss seemingly aimed at Cam'ron's comments about him and Mase teaching him how to rap.

"Why would I waste free promo got me trending I'm tryin to drop lol," he said in the caption for the post.

His post also shared that he would be dropping an album soon as well as a movie.