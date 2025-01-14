Diddy's Legal Team Says Cassie 'Thoroughly Enjoyed Herself' in Freak-Off Tapes

Diddy is alleging that the "freak-offs" that his ex, Cassie Ventura, were involved in were consensual.

TMZ has obtained legal documents stating that Diddy's defense team has seen the tapes that the federal government has confiscated, but that they prove nothing. The documents allege that what is found on the tapes is "private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship."

Diddy's legal team continued by claiming that Cassie consented to the activities that are seen on the tape and that she "thoroughly enjoyed herself" and "is evidently happy, dominant and completely in control" during the various activities. His team also slams the allegation that the tapes were secretly recorded.

"There are no secret cameras, no orgies, no other celebrities involved, no underground tunnels, no minors, and not so much as a hint of coercion or violence," they say in the documents.

Diddy goes on to claim that Cassie was the one who had control of the tapes before she turned them over to the government.

The embattled rapper was sued by Cassie in 2023 where she accused him of abuse as well as rape and sex trafficking. In her lawsuit, Cassie described the freak-offs that allegedly occurred with male sex workers and claimed that Combs "treated the forced encounter as a personal art project, adjusting the candles he used for lighting to frame the videos he took," Variety reports.

The lawsuit was settled the very next day, and terms of it have not never been revealed. However, Diddy was once again thrust into the spotlight in May 2024 when video emerged of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016.

Diddy issued a since-deleted public apology on social media after CNN published the disturbing video.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses," he said.

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They're disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. I've been going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry," he continued.

Diddy's team recent claims come after the rapper was once again hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. This time, he is accused of raping a 16-year-old who wanted to go home from her babysitting job.

Diddy's team has denied the allegations.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court," his legal team said in a statement to TMZ said.

Throughout all of his ordeals, Diddy has maintained his innocence.