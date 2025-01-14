Kim Porter's Ex Al B Sure! Claims She Was Murdered and Wrote a Diary About Diddy's Alleged Crimes in New Doc

Bombshell allegations have been labeled against Diddy in Peacock's new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

Kim Porter's ex, singer Al B. Sure!, insinuates that Diddy had a hand in her unexpected death when she passed away from pneumonia in 2018 and calls her death "a murder."

"Her murder. Am I supposed to say 'allegedly?'" he asks in the doc, according to the New York Post.

He claims that he saw Porter before her death and that her health appeared to be in good condition. That is why when she passed, he had suspicions.

"Nah, something is not right with this," he shared.

"Before her death, she was keeping a diary and things of that nature. Someone got the passcode to her phone and her computer, and they found out she was writing what was going on behind closed doors," Al B. Sure! added.

It is worth noting that Combs has not been charged in connection to Porter's death and that her children have released a statement that denied any foul play in their mother's death.

"We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out," they said in a statement via Billboard.

They also denied the claims that their mother had a book that she was working on at the time of her death.

"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart," they added.

"Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day," the statement added.

The Los Angles Police Department has also shared that there is no suspicious involvement in her death.

Porter and Diddy had an on-again off-again relationship that began in the '90s with them welcoming their first child together, Christian Casey, in 1998. They broke up in 1999 and they would go on to reconcile in 2003. From there they welcomed twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila in 2006.

Diddy is currently behind bars awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. He is slated to appear in court on May 5. His lawyers previously denied all of the allegations made against him in a statement released in October.

"As Mr. Combs' legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," the statement said, via The New York Post. "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."