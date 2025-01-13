Diddy Accused of Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl After She Wanted to Go Home From a Babysitting Job

Diddy has now been accused of another case of sexual assault in a new lawsuit.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy is being accused by a Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her when she was underage. The outlet reports that the woman was 16 in the year 2000 when the alleged incident occurred.

After she left a babysitting job in Manhattan, she alleges that she was pressured by Diddy -- as well as two other males who worked for him who are listed in the legal docs as John Does -- for a ride home. She then became concerned when they did not drop her off at her house. They then allegedly gave her a drink to calm her nerves, which she alleges left her groggy.

She claims that she was then taken to a different location and allegedly raped by Diddy before being dropped off back home.

Jane Doe is now suing the rapper for an undisclosed amount.

Combs' legal team tells TMZ, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

The latest accusation comes after Diddy was accused of raping a woman with a remote control in the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The woman in question, Ashley Parham, alleges that Diddy assaulted her at a property in California.

Parham claims that the assault occurred because she shared that she suspected that he was involved in the murder of Tupac. Diddy allegedly threatened her and said that she will "pay" for the alleged comment. Diddy has denied these claims.

The two allegations are some of the many allegations that Diddy is facing at this moment. So far, the rapper has more than 120 cases brought against him by various accusers, some of which were underage when the alleged assaults took place.

Diddy has denied all of the charges brought against him, which include racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges, and is being represented by attorney Marc Agnifilo.

The rapper has a trial date set for May 5, 2025.