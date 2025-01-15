Bob Dylan Decides to Join TikTok 5 Days Before It's Set to Be Banned

With mere days to go until TikTok is banned in the United States, the app has been graced by a last-minute addition -- Bob Dylan.

The legendary songwriter and singer decided to join the app on Jan. 14. Dylan also shared his first video to the app with various clips that recap his storied career. The video is then soundtracked to his song "Like a Rolling Stone."

So far, the video has amassed more than 440,000 views and over 43,000 likes at the time of reporting. Dylan's profile stands at 12,300 followers as well and is not currently following anyone at this time.

Other TikTok users laughed at the fact that Dylan joined the app at the last minute.

"You've got 30 minutes king," one user said.

"In true Bob fashion, showing up right at the last minute," another shared.

"A little too late, bro," quipped someone else.

"Bob can u learn mandarin and move to rednote," asked one user, referencing the rising popularity of the RedNote app in the United States.

Earlier this month, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments on whether TikTok will and can be banned in the country. By the end of the session, the Supreme Court had made a decision to ban the app beginning on Jan. 19.

According to USA Today, if the ban were to go into effect on the 19th, then the app would no longer be able to be downloaded. Over time, the app will no longer be able to be updated, essentially making it unworkable.

The app's parent company, ByteDance, has been given a decision to either sell TikTok to an American company or be banned in the country over concerns of potential data collection by the Chinese government. This has sparked some nation security concerns for the United States government, Fox 5 reports. The news outlet reports that Chinese officials could hand over sensitive data to influence what information is shared.

So far, various celebrities and businessmen have stated that they would be willing to make a deal to purchase the app so that it stays available in the United States. Those that have expressed interest are Mr. Beast and Kevin O'Leary -- and even Meek Mill.

Since the ban has been announced, users have been flocking to RedNote, which has gone on to become the top social media app in the Apple Store. The app features similar content to TikTok, but includes features similar to Instagram as well.