Linda Nolan's Last Wish, Difficult Final Weeks Before Her Death Revealed

Linda Nolan fought a "bad case of flu" in the weeks leading up to her death at age 65 from breast cancer.

The TV personality and singer, who had a secondary form of breast cancer, died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 10:20 a.m., surrounded by her family and surviving sisters, Anne, Coleen, and Maureen.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, Nolan wrote in a newspaper column about how the Christmas season was "a complete wipeout" due to a crippling illness that lasted for 11 days. The illness was "a bad case of flu," she said, recalling "feeling shaky" on her feet and having trouble breathing.

On New Year's Eve, Nolan's family demanded that she visit the hospital for checkups, but she expressed optimism about the future and argued that she was beginning to feel better.

Before she passed away, Nolan also revealed that her final wish was to have another Christmas. She expressed her gratitude for being able to attend Christmas and spend time with her sisters in an interview with The Mirror in December.

Nolan expressed her desire to "keep breathing and see another one" and acknowledged that she was afraid Christmas 2024 would be her last.

"To not die, obviously," she replied, adding that she hoped to "be here with my family" in 2025.