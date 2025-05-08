Heartbreak for Nolan Family as Linda Nolan's Stepson Lloyd Dies of Cancer Months After Star's Passing

The Nolan family has been struck by another devastating loss, as pop legend Linda Nolan's beloved stepson, Lloyd, has died following his own courageous battle with cancer, just months after the iconic singer lost her life to the same disease.

Lloyd passed away on Tuesday, May 6, after being diagnosed with incurable throat cancer nearly two years ago. His death comes as a cruel blow to a family already grieving the loss of Linda, who died earlier this year following her prolonged fight with secondary breast cancer.

According to Daily Mail UK, a close family friend shared heartbreaking details of the bond Linda and Lloyd shared during their parallel battles. "They were fighting side by side," the friend said. "Linda would finish her treatment and text him to check in. They joked about their meds, shared their side effects, cried together too. Linda really thought he'd outlive her. She needed that belief."

Tributes for Lloyd, Linda Nolan's Beloved Stepson

Tributes have poured in for Lloyd, whose courage and humor in the face of illness touched those closest to him. One cousin wrote, "My brain won't accept this is true. Cancer has ripped my family apart on both sides and every angle for the past five months. I'm done with being positive right now."

Another friend reflected on Linda's enduring love for Lloyd, saying, "Lloyd wasn't just Brian's son, he became Linda's too. She loved him with all her heart. If Linda were here, she'd be screaming that this isn't fair. She fought for everyone else—now we've lost them both. It's more than any family should bear."

Linda Nolan, best known as part of the hit 1970s girl group The Nolans, was celebrated not only for her music but also for her warmth and candour in sharing her cancer journey. Her death was met with an outpouring of public grief earlier this year. Now, the tragic passing of her stepson adds another chapter to the family's ongoing sorrow.

In a statement shared to Facebook, Lloyd's cousin said, "My brain won't accept this is true. My big cousin. The one that took me to my first ever London warehouse DnB rave, played wild with me, but protected me, could make me belly laugh with crude humour. I have to hold on to the memories. Some of the best and craziest bastard memories I have ever made that I will take to the grave. I hope you were welcomed by your Pops and Aunty Lin and you are no longer suffering."

Funeral arrangements for Lloyd are expected to be announced in the coming days.