Omar Apollo Hits Back at Critics Over Nearly Full-Frontal Pic: 'Unfollow Me If Ur a Homophobe'

Omar Apollo will not remain silent when it comes to how he expresses himself.

On Jan. 15, the singer posted a very NSFW picture from the movie Queer, in which he stars in and plays the character Chimu. The photo sees Apollo's character entering an intimate moment with the film's lead, Daniel Craig, who plays William Lee.

The post featured Craig shirtless looking at Apollo who is naked in the film, but in the post his genitals are covered up with an emoji.

"Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn't wanna go to theatre," he shared in the announcement.

The racy post gained attention from various outlets as well as celebrities.

"What platform?" asked Troye Sivan.

"OMAR," commented Logo.

Others were simply shocked by the post.

"NOW WHY IS JAMES BOND STARING AT YOUR NUNU SIS?" commented one person.

"Omar, my love, I just opened the app," said another.

"That's craaaazy. Do it again," wrote another.

While there was plenty of adoration for the clip, Apollo lost many followers as a result and he has since called them out. In a post to his Instagram Stories shortly after his original post, Apollo shared that those who unfollowed him are "not my target audience."

"I'm losing followers for posting this. Unfollow me if ur a homophobe. You're not my target audience. I will never make myself 'palatable'. This isn't my life I am life. Stupid," he shared.

Queer has gone on to be an award show favorite this season. So far, Craig has picked up a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his performance in the movie as well as a Golden Globe nomination, though he lost the Golden Globe to Adrien Brody. Despite its critical approval, the film has been less successful at the box office and only brought in $3.9 million against its budget of $49 million.