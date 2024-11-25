Daniel Craig Praises Chappell Roan for Setting Boundaries With Fame and Warns 'Celebrity Kills You'

Actor Daniel Craig knows the perils of fame and is looking out for Chappell Roan as a result.

The former James Bond star sat down with The New York Times to discuss his new movie, Queer. During the interview, Craig said that he has been watching Roan with some interest when it comes to how she has handled her sudden rise to fame and the scrutiny that has come along with it.

"I really admire the guts to say those things," he said.

"Celebrity kills you. Really, it's a terrible, terrible thing that can happen and I think you've got to really fight against all of the things that it throws in your face, because it's so easy to be tempted," Craig continued.

He shared that the problem of juggling art and celebrity has devolved thanks to the rise of social media.

"Generating and maintaining that brand is about how much exposure you have. You have to do social media, and I can't do that. I even regret emails I send," Craig added.

He has not been the only actor to defend Roan over the last week. Miley Cyrus previously shared how different her rise to fame was from Roan's.

"I wish people would not give her a hard time. It's probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn't always a part of my life and fame," Cyrus said to Harper's Bazaar.

Roan has at times been the subject of an online hate train since rising to fame over the last year due to her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, as well as her Grammy-nominated single, "Good Luck, Babe!"

People were previously displeased with how Roan handled a situation on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet when she seemingly told a reporter to "shut the f up." However, it is unclear as to what caused the altercation.

Roan has spoken out about the price of fame and how it has affected her over the last year where she has shared how it is like an abusive ex.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan told The Face.

Because of her mental health, Roan also canceled her appearance at All Things Go this year, where she said she was "overwhelmed."

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she said.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," Roan concluded.

She also addressed setting boundaries with her fans in a post to Instagram, where she shared that "I need to draw lines and set boundaries" due to so many instances of "nonconsensual physical and social interactions" that have happened since rising to fame. She noted that while she did choose this as a career, she does not accept "creep people, being touched and being followed."

Roan added that she feels the most love that she has ever had in her life, but also the most unsafe that she has felt in her life as well. She ended by thanking everyone for reading and understanding.

The singer is currently up for multiple Grammy Awards next year including Best New Artist and Album the Year.