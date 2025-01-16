Rosé Addresses Jaden Smith Dating Rumors While Being Hooked Up to a Lie Detector

The release of Rosé's savage single "Toxic Till the End" sparked rumors of who the "toxic" ex could be, with the singer addressing speculation that the man in question could be Jaden Smith.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the "APT." singer sat down for a polygraph test, as a cheeky interviewer asked her question after question while she remained hooked up to test her truthfulness.

Rising up the occasion, the interviewer took the rare opportunity to probe around the BLACKPINK member's dating life, starting with an allegation that collaborator Bruno Mars had made about her attempt to plant a kiss on him.

"Bruno Mars is a liar," she said, doubling that on her previous statement that his comments were simply "fanfic" in a half-hearted attempt to start gossip.

Satisfied with her response, the interviewer moved on to questions about "Toxic Till the End," asking if the song is, in fact, about the Syre singer.

"No, it's not about Jaden Smith. He's a good friend though, miss you lots," she said without hesitation.

The interviewer, determined to pry further, asked the singer if they had ever dated.

"No," she said with a laugh, to which Judd, the polygraph expert, confirmed she'd been telling the truth.

The singer also revealed her take on her notorious blonde hair, which she explained she'd felt she'd been "selected" for.

"I think you're selected to look good in being a blonde or a brunette," she said.

The response prompted the interviewer to pull out a photo of blonde Pete Davidson, probing for Rosé's thoughts on whether the look suited the comedian or not.

"Can I be honest here? I mean I have to actually. No, I'm sorry, he looks better in a different color," she said gently.

Watch the full Vanity Fair interview below.

-- Originally published in KpopStarz