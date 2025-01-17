Roseanne Barr Unrecognizable in Long, Blonde Braids as She Raps in Bizarre Pro-Trump Song 'Daddy's Home'

Tom MacDonald has chosen an unlikely person as an artist to collaborate with on his new song, "Daddy's Home."

Released on Jan. 17, MacDonald chose Roseanne Barr to share the mic with him on the song that is all about Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

In the song, MacDonald raps: "Thank God, that we're back / Couldn't take another four years, that's a wrap / I can take a bath in your tears, that's a fact / You got lipstick all on your beard, you're a man."

On Barr's verse, she references her hit self-titled television show from decades ago with the characters Becky and Dan being linked to those in the transgender community.

"They tried to cancel me and say that I'm a racist / But I mean, huh, they can't keep me with that jam (with the jam) / Try and take away my rights, then go and save this (woo!)," Bar raps.

"Why they try and turn Becky into Dan? / You can pap, pap, pap, pap, pap, pap, pap /Screw Eminem, b***h, I'm Roseanne," she adds in the next lines.

MacDonald, who rose to fame due to "MAGA Rap," previously went viral for his song called "Facts." The track featured rap bars from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Roseanne has been a longtime supporter of Donald Trump and has appeared at several MAGA events in support of the president-elect. Despite this, The Express Tribune has reported that Barr will not be attending his inauguration on Jan. 20.

She previously expressed interest in becoming Trump's Press Secretary after the results of the 2024 election.

"Roseanne Barr for Press Secretary," someone tweeted on X.

This led Barr to agree with the idea.

"Ok, I will do it @realDonaldTrump," she replied.